Where Y’Eat: Taking Stock of a Full Harvest of New Restaurants Around New Orleans

It’s felt like a busy year in New Orleans, through an early Mardi Gras and a jam-packed festival season. All the while, new restaurants have been opening in increasing variety all across town, so it's a good time to catch up on some of the more noteworthy.

Start at Dolfy’s, which has brought Basque flavor to Freret Street. Visit the bar for cocktails and the cocktail party-sized tapas (called pintxos). The pocket-sized martini hits just right with a blast of pickled olive brine. Then go back with a group and add larger dishes to share. The charred leeks with romesco are an unexpected delight.

On the northshore, Feliciana is a destination restaurant for legit French country cooking. The seafood platters, pate and crab soup are don’t miss dishes, and head to the cocktail lounge Paradise upstairs with its tree top patio.

In Mid-City, Chada has transformed an old shotgun house into a stylish temple of Thai flavors. Try the purple dumplings and the raw tuna larb, like a Thai poke bowl.

Nearby, on Esplanade Avenue, the food truck Bonafried has turned a vintage laundry into a fun, diner-style restaurant for the best fried chicken sandwich I’ve found, crisp, juicy and not greasy. Get the version with the spicy garlic chili oil, and the chicken sings with layers of earthy, lingering heat.

In Old Metairie, the new sushi Kenji Kazoku is introducing a specialty in dry-aged sushi, which, like steak treated the same way, imparts a richer, fuller flavor to the fish.

Up by the lakefront, Safta’s Table is an all-day, anytime-casual restaurant from chef Alon Shaya. There’s a retro appeal to the design and some of the comfort food, crossed with the freshness of Mediterranean flavor. Try a chicken schnitzel pita sandwich and don’t miss the cookies.

And back on Freret Street, Café Conmigo is fun new spot for Cuban street food, with great coffee, quick breakfast and a superlative Cuban sandwich ham cured in house and lard-crisp bread off the press.

There’s more on my list, and more to come. So I’ll see you out there catching up with the new eats.