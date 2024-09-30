Are you registered to vote for November elections? Here's what to know

With Election Day just weeks away, the clock is ticking for those who plan to register to vote for the November elections.

In addition to voting for president, Louisiana voters will cast ballots in a number of congressional and local races and vote on several local propositions.

But time is running out if you plan to vote and haven’t registered. If you still need to register, here's what you should know about the process.

When are the registration deadlines?

In-person registration deadline: Monday, Oct. 7

Deadline to register by mail: Must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 7

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Can I vote?

To be eligible to vote in Louisiana, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen;

Be 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but must be 18 years old to vote

Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years and not be under an order of imprisonment related to a felony conviction for election fraud or any other election offense

Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights

Reside in the state and parish in which you seek to register

Must be registered by the deadlines

How to check my status

The Louisiana Secretary of State's website has a voter portal you can use to check whether you’re registered to vote.

To find your voting information, select "Search by Voter" Type in your first and last name, zip code, birth month and year Click "Submit," and the portal should pull up your information

How to register

You can register online using the GeauxVote Online Registration System. Or register in person at any Registrar of Voters Office or at the following locations: Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles;

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services;

WIC offices;

food stamp offices;

Medicaid offices;

offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices; or

Armed Forces recruitment offices. To register by mail:

What information do I need?

To register in person, you'll need to prove your identity, age and residency using either your current Louisiana driver's license, birth certificate or other documentation.