New Orleans voters head to polls for 2024 elections

New Orleans voters took to the polls Tuesday to help decide on the country’s next president, who will represent them in Congress and a slew of issues unique to the Crescent City.

Democratic Rep. Troy Carter and Republican Rep. Steve Scalise are up for reelection. Workers’ rights and affordable housing are also on the ballot.

Louisiana saw record turnout for in-person early voting ahead of Nov. 5, including over 80,000 people in Orleans Parish , according to the Secretary of State’s office. Enthusiasm was high outside of polling places Tuesday morning.

“I've been given the right to vote as a citizen of the United States, and I want to exercise that right and cast my ballot for the person that I want to support,” said Connie Williams, who cast her ballot inside of International School of Louisiana’s Olivier campus.

The only school board race in Louisiana this election season is in New Orleans. All seven seats are up, but only two are contested.

A candidate can win outright on Nov. 5 with more than 50% of the vote. If a runoff is needed, it will be held on Dec. 7.

Polls throughout the state are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to download the free Geaux Vote Mobile app or visit GeauxVote.com to find their polling place and view their sample ballot.

Drew Hawkins and Aubri Juhasz contributed reporting.