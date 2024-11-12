© 2024 WWNO
BREAKING NEWS: Federal judge blocks Louisiana law that requires classrooms to display Ten Commandments

Louisianans could pay more for these goods and services under Landry’s tax plan

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published November 12, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST
Louisiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would expand the state’s tax base to include about 50 more services.

Last week, Gov. Jeff Landry called lawmakers into a special session to pass a sweeping tax reform package he said would make Louisiana more economically competitive with other states. The governor’s plan includes significant income and corporate tax reductions.

To offset the loss of tax revenue, the governor wants to renew a 0.45-cent sales tax set to expire next year and tax four dozen goods and services. Critics worry the additional sales taxes could be financially straining for lower-income households.

For the changes to pass, the bill, HB 9, sponsored by Rep. Neil Riser (R-Columbia), needs the support of more than two-thirds of the Legislature, and then voters will need to approve it during the next election.

The bill is set to go before the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday.

Here's a list of goods and services that could be taxed:

  1. Lodging
  2. Event and amusement park ticket sales 
  3. Parking
  4. Printing and copying services
  5. Laundry, cleaning, pressing, alterations, repair, and dyeing services
  6. Telecommunications services
  7. Boat storage
  8. Auto club services and fees 
  9. Car wash services
  10. Coin-operated machine services 
  11. Computer software installation, repair and maintenance
  12. Condominium timeshare and exchange services
  13. Dating services 
  14. Delivery services 
  15. Non-medical diet and weight loss services 
  16. Property maintenance and repair and installation services 
  17. Information services  (newsletters, research publications, financial guides, database subscriptions)
  18. Interior decorating and design services
  19. Intrastate limousine, bus, and van transportation services and taxi cab and rideshare services.
  20. Landscaping, lawn care, and horticultural services
  21. Linen supply services 
  22. Lobbying services
  23. Machine and equipment operation
  24. Mailing services 
  25. Marina fees
  26. Personal fitness training services
  27. Pet grooming, boarding, sitting, training, and obedience services
  28. Photography studio services
  29. Photofinishing and film development services
  30. Private process server services
  31. Public opinion and research polling services
  32. Quilting, embroidery, and monogramming services
  33. Repairs, maintenance, and installation of tangible personal property (cars, furniture, home appliances)
  34. Repossession services
  35. Restroom operations and comfort station services
  36. Security services (locksmiths, security systems, bodyguards)
  37. Personal shopping
  38. Social event planning and coordination services and catering services
  39. Spa services, massages and steam baths
  40. Event space rental 
  41. Storage space 
  42. Skin tanning services
  43. Tattoos and piercings 
  44. Travel agents and travel clubs 
  45. Cable TV and satellite TV and radio
  46. Services provided through warranty agreements
  47. Waste collection and disposal services
  48. Wrecking and towing services
