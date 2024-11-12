Louisianans could pay more for these goods and services under Landry’s tax plan
Louisiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would expand the state’s tax base to include about 50 more services.
Last week, Gov. Jeff Landry called lawmakers into a special session to pass a sweeping tax reform package he said would make Louisiana more economically competitive with other states. The governor’s plan includes significant income and corporate tax reductions.
To offset the loss of tax revenue, the governor wants to renew a 0.45-cent sales tax set to expire next year and tax four dozen goods and services. Critics worry the additional sales taxes could be financially straining for lower-income households.
For the changes to pass, the bill, HB 9, sponsored by Rep. Neil Riser (R-Columbia), needs the support of more than two-thirds of the Legislature, and then voters will need to approve it during the next election.
The bill is set to go before the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday.
Here's a list of goods and services that could be taxed:
- Lodging
- Event and amusement park ticket sales
- Parking
- Printing and copying services
- Laundry, cleaning, pressing, alterations, repair, and dyeing services
- Telecommunications services
- Boat storage
- Auto club services and fees
- Car wash services
- Coin-operated machine services
- Computer software installation, repair and maintenance
- Condominium timeshare and exchange services
- Dating services
- Delivery services
- Non-medical diet and weight loss services
- Property maintenance and repair and installation services
- Information services (newsletters, research publications, financial guides, database subscriptions)
- Interior decorating and design services
- Intrastate limousine, bus, and van transportation services and taxi cab and rideshare services.
- Landscaping, lawn care, and horticultural services
- Linen supply services
- Lobbying services
- Machine and equipment operation
- Mailing services
- Marina fees
- Personal fitness training services
- Pet grooming, boarding, sitting, training, and obedience services
- Photography studio services
- Photofinishing and film development services
- Private process server services
- Public opinion and research polling services
- Quilting, embroidery, and monogramming services
- Repairs, maintenance, and installation of tangible personal property (cars, furniture, home appliances)
- Repossession services
- Restroom operations and comfort station services
- Security services (locksmiths, security systems, bodyguards)
- Personal shopping
- Social event planning and coordination services and catering services
- Spa services, massages and steam baths
- Event space rental
- Storage space
- Skin tanning services
- Tattoos and piercings
- Travel agents and travel clubs
- Cable TV and satellite TV and radio
- Services provided through warranty agreements
- Waste collection and disposal services
- Wrecking and towing services