These new Louisiana laws take effect in 2025

Gas stations won't be able to sell hemp products anymore. Laid off workers won't get as many unemployment benefits and Louisiana will have a new income tax rate when a slew of bills become law on Jan. 1, 2025.

State lawmakers passed dozens of laws this year during the regular legislative session, and three special sessions on redistricting and criminal justice and tax reform.

The laws will have an impact on voters, taxes, unemployment benefits and the hemp and seafood industries.

Here are some of the major new Louisiana laws that will go into effect in 2025.

Absentee voting

Act 317 / SB218 puts more restrictions on absentee voting. Only immediate family members can submit mail-in ballots on a voter's behalf. No person, organization or entity can distribute absentee ballot forms to any voter who has not requested the application. Seniors and people with disabilities must reapply for absentee ballots every four years.

Ankle monitoring regulations

Act 746 / HB874 requires electronic monitoring service providers and manufacturers to register with law enforcement and submit monthly reports on the defendants they monitor.

Car insurance discounts for military

Act 173 / SB 337 , expands the state’s 25% auto insurance discount to include military reservists, retired military members, and certain veterans.

Hemp regulations

Act 752 / HB952, tightens regulations on the state's hemp industry. The law sets new serving size limits on THC products like gummies and seltzers, bans the sale of flower hemp products and also prohibits the sale of hemp-THC products to anyone under 21. Hemp products can no longer be sold at gas stations.

Income tax

Act 5 / HB2 , passed during the governor's special session on taxes, lowers Louisiana’s corporate income tax rate from 7.5% to 5.5%. A flat 3% rate will be applied to individual income taxes.

Non-compete agreements for doctors

Act 273 / SB165 limits non-compete clauses in physician contracts to a maximum of five years, depending on specialty. If the doctor ends the contract before the first five years are up, they could be barred from practicing medicine within their employer's parish and two neighboring parishes, for up to two years.

Seafood labeling

Act 148 / SB166 aims to improve transparency in the seafood industry. Restaurants, seafood markets, and grocers selling imported crawfish or shrimp are required to post disclaimers on menus or business entrances. Businesses are prohibited from making misleading claims about seafood being sourced from the U.S.

State employment requirements

Under Act 655 / HB566 , applicants will no longer have to hold a bachelor's degree or have more than three years of relevant experience unless the position is senior-level or requires specialized knowledge.

Unemployment benefits

Currently, unemployed individuals qualify for up to 26 weeks of government benefits, but under Act 412 / HB119 , they'll only be eligible for up to 20 weeks. The exact duration depends on the unemployment rate, with the maximum set at 20 weeks if the rate reaches 8.5%. If it dips below 5%, workers will only qualify for up to 12 weeks of benefits.

Voting

Act 500 / SB436 , requires you to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote. The Secretary of State’s Office will determine what documentation will be required to show proof of citizenship.

Here are the other laws set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

CAMPAIGN FINANCE

Act 664 / HB906 : Makes revisions to the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act.

CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Act 86 / HB773 : Provides for the schedule of basic child support obligations.

Act 448 / HB770 : Provides for the schedule of basic child support obligations.

Act 515 / SB312 : Provides for the Adoption Awareness Act.

COMMERCIAL REGULATIONS

Act 656 / HB577 : Prohibits social media companies from collecting data to use for targeted advertising to minors.

ELECTIONS

Act 550 / HB221 : Provides relative to recall petitions.

ETHICS

Act 282 / SB30 : Provides relative to annual financial disclosure statements by certain elected officials and public servants.

HEALTH

Act 357 / SB463: Creates the Louisiana Dental Loss Ratios for Dental Healthcare Services Plans Act.

INSURANCE

Act 9 / HB611 : Provides relative to homeowners' insurance and termination of certain policies.

Act 173 / SB 337 : Provides for a premium discount for certain military personnel.

Act 175 / SB 345 : Provides for an extension for premiums due for homeowners' policies.

LICENSING

Act 786 / HB679 : Provides relative to auctioneers.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Act 713 / HB596 : Provides relative to the election of home rule charter commissions.

Act 713 / HB596 : Provides relative to billing for services by the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.

Act 414 / HB152 : Provides relative to a Community Development District in St. Tammany Parish.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Act 693 / HB376 : Provides relative to the regulation of medical marijuana.

MOTOR VEHICLES

Act 563 / HB494 : Provides relative to special identification cards for children.

OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY

Act 516 / SB332 : Repeals the Occupational Licensing Review Commission. This eliminates the commission which supervised licensing boards.

PROPERTY

Act 158 / SB23 : Provides for the Planned Community Act.

STATE FUNDS

Act 723 / HB 786: Provides for the transfer, deposit, and use of monies among state funds.

TAXES

Act 578 / HB921 : Limits the determination of fair market value of certain real property by an assessor under certain circumstances.

UTILITIES