Capitol Access Minute: Official revenue forecast lowered; Sunday early voting legislation fails

Legislation to add Sundays to the early voting period in Louisiana failed to advance along party lines in the House Governmental Affairs Committee Meeting Tuesday (May 12).

New Orleans Representative Ed Murray’s bill, HB 1048 , would have added an additional weekend day for early voting.

The state’s official revenue forecast was lowered by more than $200 million across the next two budget years after the Revenue Estimating Conference released its latest figures on Monday. This forces legislators to scale back spending for both the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year that begins July 1st.

The REC says the reductions are tied to weaker individual income and corporate tax collections after lawmakers approved major tax changes in 2024, which lowered both personal and corporate income tax.

One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this weekend pertains to moving teacher retirement funds to allow school systems to fund teacher pay raises. Another pertains to property tax and inventory tax exemptions.