Boil water advisory: Part of New Orleans East under notice

Part of New Orleans East is under a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break caused water pressures in the area to drop, the Sewerage and Water Board (SWBNO) said in a press release.

The SWBNO issued the advisory Monday night after crews responded to a water main break at the corner of Hayne Boulevard and MacKenzie Street.

Water pressures in this area fell below 20 pounds per square inch, the SWBNO said.

The boundaries of the affected area are:

Hayne Boulevard from Read Boulevard to Paris Road

Paris Road from Hayne Boulevard to north side of I-10 Service Road

North side of I-10 Service Road from Paris Road to Read Boulevard

Read Boulevard from Hayne Boulevard to north side I-10 Service Road

Entire Oak Island subdivision

The SWBNO said its crews will begin testing the water system once the break is fixed. It usually takes about 24 hours for them to complete the tests.

In the meantime, residents in this area should use bottled, boiled, or treated water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene. Tap water should be boiled for at least a minute. If you have a compromised immune system, use safe water to wash your hands, shower and bathe.

Residents with questions can call the SWBNO at 52-WATER (504-529-2837).