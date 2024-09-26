Ochsner Health ‘applauds’ city council investigation of new anti-abortion law

Louisiana’s largest health system is supporting efforts by the New Orleans Health Department to study the impacts of a new anti-abortion law on women’s health.

Ochsner Health included the comments in new guidance it sent to staff, and WWNO/WRKF obtained a copy of the letter on Thursday. The guidance details how the hospital will comply with a new law that makes mifepristone and misoprostol controlled dangerous substances.

The drugs are used for routine pregnancy care, including inducing labor and treating miscarriages or massive bleeding after birth, but they can also be used to induce abortions. Republican State Senator Thomas Pressly and Louisiana Right to Life, who authored the law, said the drugs should be reclassified as Schedule IV medications to crack down on their illegal use, including getting them mailed into Louisiana from out of state. As a result, misoprostol and mifepristone will be required by law to be locked in cabinets in hospitals and pharmacies beginning on Oct. 1.

Hospitals lock up misoprostol

The restrictions on misoprostol have become the main source of concern from Louisiana doctors who worry the law could put women’s health and potentially their lives at risk by delaying access to the medication when women start bleeding out after giving birth.

Any delay in accessing the medications as a result of requiring them to be locked away could harm women, said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, a New Orleans OB-GYN and the lead expert on maternal health in Louisiana.

“If these are medications that we want to give when we start seeing hemorrhage taking place, minutes count,” she said.

Misoprostol is one of three front-line drugs used to treat postpartum hemorrhage. It’s the only drug that doesn’t have contraindications — one can’t be given if a woman has hypertension, the other can’t be administered to patients with asthma, said Dr. Nicole Freehill, a New Orleans OB-GYN.

If doctors can’t stem the bleeding fast enough, women could need blood transfusions or surgery, Freehill added. Postpartum hemorrhage is a leading cause of maternal mortality, Gillispie-Bell said.

In its guidance, Ochsner says misoprostol will only be stored in the hospital’s Pyxis medication dispensing machines, and not on any obstetric hemorrhage carts. One doctor who works for Ochsner said misoprostol had already been pulled from obstetric hemorrhage carts at the facility where they work earlier in September.

Ochner nurses who access the drugs will need to count and verify the number of pills before being able to retrieve them. There will be a process to access the medications in an emergency without a written prescription, Ochsner’s guidance says. The guidance doesn’t detail where Pyxis machines are located in its hospitals, and whether all those machines will carry misoprostol.

Experts say state guidance is unclear

Guidance released by the Louisiana Department of Health said medications can be stored in a “locked” or “secured” area of an obstetric hemorrhage cart.

But Dr. William Kirchain, who teaches pharmacy law and is the director of the Xavier University College of Pharmacy Health and Wellness Center, said there’s a “disconnect” between that guidance and Louisiana Board of Pharmacy regulations under the new law.

The regulations state that controlled substances must be stored in a “a securely locked, substantially constructed cabinet.”

“When you try and resolve those two, it is very tricky,” he said in a webinar for physicians and pharmacists on the new state law.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, said most hospitals she’s aware of are locking misoprostol in their Pyxis machines, as well, rather than store them on hemorrhage carts.

“I think that hospitals are trying to follow the absolute letter of the law because they are reasonably concerned about increased scrutiny, and they don't want to get it wrong,” she said.

Ochsner Health supports studying law’s impacts

Ochsner Health has not commented publicly on the new law reclassifying misoprostol and mifepristone. But in its guidance it said it was “aware of the city council’s proposal… to study the impact of Act 246.”

Last week, New Orleans City Council voted to task the city’s health department to “investigate and study any delay of care issues” as a result of the law.

The health department plans to develop a secure and confidential system for patients, physicians, other health care professionals and pharmacists to report barriers or challenges to access mifepristone or misoprostol, any “adverse patient outcomes” or any negative impacts on standard and evidence-based practice, Dr. Jennifer Avegeno, the health department’s director, said in a webinar on the law last week.

Ochsner’s guidance states that “patients are always our first priority at Ochsner and we applaud this proposal” and that the hospital system “will participate in research studies that advance women’s health.”

Ochsner will “continue to provide care for patients in accordance with the law, using these medications when it is clinically indicated,” the hospital added.