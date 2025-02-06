© 2025 WWNO
Days before Super Bowl, University Medical Center nurses go on two-day strike

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Safura Syed (Verite News)
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:57 PM CST
Nurse Mike Robertshaw speaks to a crowd of his fellow striking nurses outside UMC on the morning of Feb. 5.
Safura Syed
/
Verite News
Nurse Mike Robertshaw speaks to a crowd of his fellow striking nurses outside UMC on the morning of Feb. 5. 

Nurses at University Medical Center began their two-day strike ahead of the Super Bowl this Wednesday (Feb. 5) by picketing outside the hospital’s Canal Street entrance. Space was limited on the sidewalk due to a new fence that limits pedestrian access to hospital grounds.

The strike arose out of a growing frustration among nurses over the slow pace of contract negotiations between the union and hospital administration, union members said.

Although the strike will only last two days, nurses will be without work for three additional days, until the Monday after the Super Bowl. Hospital administrators said that LCMC Health has to staff the hospital with temporary nurses for at least five days due to the busy tourism week.

Endoscopy nurse and bargaining team member Hailey Dupré said the strike will be a “big financial hit” for some nurses, especially as many of them lost wages when a historic winter snowstorm shut down the city for almost a week last month.

To help ease this financial burden, some nurses enlisted the help of the New Orleans Rank and File Project, a worker organizing coalition, to start a GoFundMe. The strike fund has raised almost $18,000 as of publication time, a couple of thousand shy of its $20,000 goal.

Striking nurses and their supporters pose for a photo during their first day of picketing outside UMC on Feb. 5.
Striking nurses and their supporters pose for a photo during their first day of picketing outside UMC on Feb. 5.
Safura Syed / Verite News
Marlene Patrick-Cooper, president of Unite Here Local 23, speaks with Erika Zucker, the director of policy and advocacy at Workplace Justice Project, during the first day of the UMC nurses union strike on Feb 5.
Marlene Patrick-Cooper, president of Unite Here Local 23, speaks with Erika Zucker, the director of policy and advocacy at Workplace Justice Project, during the first day of the UMC nurses union strike on Feb 5.
Safura Syed / Verite News
Registered nurse Amira Benjamin decorates a sign on Tuesday, Feb. 4 during a sign-making party organized by the nurses union at First Grace United Methodist Church, in preparation for a strike the following day.
Registered nurse Amira Benjamin decorates a sign on Tuesday, Feb. 4 during a sign-making party organized by the nurses union at First Grace United Methodist Church, in preparation for a strike the following day.
Safura Syed / Verite News

“When the community shows up and says, ‘We support you. We understand what you’re doing is important and here is money to help with that,’ it just means a lot,” nurse Mike Robertshaw told Verite News at a sign-making party the evening before the strike. “It just means that we’re not in this alone.”

Dupré said watching the donations come in made her emotional.

“They see our struggle as also their struggle,” Dupré said. “Because anyone can be a patient at any time, and we can treat our patients better when we have a better work environment.”

Nurses have been advocating for safer workplace conditions and more nurses per patient for months now. After the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street, nurses also want to enshrine an emergency response protocol into their contract. But after almost a full year of negotiations, a contract still hasn’t been inked.

LCMC Health did not respond to questions about the nurses’ claims surrounding administrators stalling negotiations. But a hospital spokesperson told Verite News that the hospital set up the fence last Thursday (Jan. 30) to provide protection during Super Bowl week, and that it does the same ahead of Mardi Gras. In the same statement, they also said they left a portion of hospital grounds on Canal Street accessible for the strike.

UMC Nurses hold up picket signs and march during their one-day strike on October 25, 2024.
Economy
One-day strikes are in: Why unions are keeping it short on the picket line
Stephan Bisaha
Strikes can be a double-edged sword. Keeping them short can help workers gain leverage while minimizing the pain for those who don’t have it.

“We are here today because we have been pushed to the breaking point, because our voices have been ignored, our work has been undervalued, and our patient safety has been put at risk,” Dupré said in a speech at the strike. “We’re exhausted, burned out and still asked to do more with less.”
Tags
Public Health University Medical CenterLouisiana NewsLouisianaNew OrleansNew Orleans News#New OrleansWorkers Strikelabor
Safura Syed (Verite News)
See stories by Safura Syed (Verite News)

