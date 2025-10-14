Prescriptions no longer required for COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana

Louisiana residents should no longer need a prescription to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy.

For weeks, pharmacies across the state had been requiring prescriptions because of confusion over recommendations stemming from conflicting recommendations by federal agencies.

Fearing potential liability issues, major pharmacy chains in Louisiana — including Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens — created their own rules about who can get vaccinated, often requiring prescriptions for people under 65. Each chain’s policies differed — sometimes varying at store and pharmacy levels — leaving many uncertain and sometimes unable to get shots for themselves or their children.

But updated official recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now make it clear: everyone six months and older is eligible for the updated COVID shot, with no prescription required.

The updated guidance is similar to previous recommendations with the addition of a new step called “shared clinical decision-making.” While the change is intended to promote informed consent, public health experts say it may cause confusion and create barriers to access across parts of the country.

“Shared decision-making basically just means that they recommend that you talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist about the COVID vaccine when you go to get it,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, said. “But really, that's not any different than what most providers do anyway.”

In a statement , acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill suggested that previous COVID-19 vaccine recommendations discouraged providers from discussing risks and benefits with patients, a claim widely disputed by public health experts. Critics argue this messaging is misleading, could undermine confidence in vaccines and create confusion about vaccine access and efficacy.

Medical experts stress that COVID-19 vaccines remain safe and effective. Avegno said the new guidance shouldn’t complicate the process, and getting a COVID vaccine in Louisiana should be the same experience as getting a flu shot.

COVID vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and community events across the city and state. The updated vaccine targets newer variants of the virus that are circulating this season.

Avegno said most people should not have to pay for the vaccine, and anyone who’s told they need a prescription should reach out directly to their local health department for assistance.

“This shouldn't look any different than last year when you went to get it,” she said. “However you got your COVID shot last year, you should be able to get it.”

This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR. Support for public health coverage comes from The Commonwealth Fund.