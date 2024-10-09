Signal Awards: Vote now for our original podcast, Road to Rickwood

© 2024 WWNO
WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Alana Schreiber
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:49 PM CDT

Earlier this year, we brought you "Road to Rickwood," a podcast about the intersection of baseball and civil rights at America’s oldest ballpark. And we're excited to announce the podcast has been nominated for two Signal Awards— Best Sports Documentary (Limited Series & Specials) and Best History Podcast (Limited Series & Specials).

You can vote for us by clicking on the links below.

You can learn more about Road to Rickwood and listen to all four episodes here.
Road to Rickwood
