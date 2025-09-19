American Routes Shortcuts: Remembering Flaco Jiménez

Flaco Jiménez: My dad was called Flaco Jiménez, “Skinny” or “Slim.” He did a lot of recordings under that name, and then in the late ‘40s, he started recording under Santiago Jiménez. He told me, “You know, I think you are going to be Flaco Jiménez now.” What a present, what a gift.

[music]

FJ: He used to bring me around all the time to these dances. I knew how to play his style, so I sat in. I couldn’t reach the microphone so what they did is just put a beer case where the microphone was, so I just stepped up there and reached.

[music]

Nick Spitzer: You also, I think, played some bajo sexto with your dad at that point.

FJ: Yes, in fact I recorded a few with my dad. I was about fourteen years old when I picked up the bajo sexto, and then I started singing with him too.

[music]

NS: Now I was listening from the late ‘50s, there’s some fabulous songs here that you do back when. You got a lot of youthful spirit, Flaco.

FJ: At that time I was around fifteen years old, started recording with Los Caminantes.

NS: “Caminantes,” how would you translate that, “Ramblers”?

FJ: “The Travelers.”

NS: “The Travelers,” okay.

FJ: Yes, you were close! [laughs]

[music]

FJ: It was hard recording at that time because just imagine just one microphone hanging from some string or whatever. But it’s got some charisma in there that they leave in there because I think that too perfect is too much.

[music]

NS: Back in these early days, you’re recording with the bajo sexto player Henry Zimmerle and you do classic conjunto style duet harmonies with him.

FJ: We did one that was a, I would say, a hit in San Antonio, “Mis Penas,” “My pains.” A hit was about selling 500 records at that time.

[music]

NS: Now some of the songs you’ve made, some that your father made, they’re in the corridor, that story tradition. I wondered if you could say a little bit about “Un Mojado Sin Licencia.”

FJ: It means “Wetback without a license.”

NS: A mad trying to cross that border.

FJ: Yeah which he did, but then he got tangled with some chick over here. “This chick is too bossy, man, so I’ll just go back to Mexico,” and “Ay, te miedo, see you later!”

NS: That’s got a really humorous take.

FJ: Yes, it’s a humorous song.

