American Routes Shortcuts: Remembering Sonny Rollins

Sonny Rollins: My mother had a lot of these Caribbean records, so I heard a lot of Caribbean records at home, and my mother would take me to some of these Caribbean dances, so I heard it there. But generally in the neighborhood, I heard more mainland jazz, you know, people like Fats Waller and so forth.

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Nick Spitzer: Is there a connection between those early days and your love of those kinds of stage performers in the popular, I guess, jazz of the day?

SR: Yeah, I think so, Nick, because when I listened to Fats Waller on the radio, it gave me such a feeling of beatitude, almost.

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SR: Then, of course, when I heard Louis Jordan and that great band he had, the Timpani Five, and he was playing saxophone, and I loved the saxophone. So it was all sort of laid out for me, really, at an early age.

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SR: I was born in Harlem proper, which was sort of the lowlands, and then we moved up on the hill which was sort of a upscale area, and all of the top people in the Black community lived up there: W. E. B. Du Bois, Thurgood Marshall, I used to see him, a lot of great jazz musicians; Duke Ellington lived nearby, and Coleman Hawkins, my idol on tenor saxophone, he lived right around the corner.

Nick Spitzer: What a neighborhood!

SR: It was fantastic, yeah it was fantastic.

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SR: Plus, I liked the way Coleman Hawkins always carried himself in a very respectable, dignified manner. And that appealed to me a lot, because I was sort of a socially conscious guy by dint of my grandmother who was a big Garvey and Paul Robeson follower. As a kid, we would march up and down Lenox Avenue with our rallies for Paul Robeson and so on. So, you know, as teenagers, we would watch all these guys, and as I look back, it was a great, great place to grow up.

NS: You mentioned Paul Robeson being in the neighborhood. If we fast forward up to the recordings right after 9/11, “Without a Song,” [music] you are, in a sense, digging back to that, but bringing it up to a current moment. A very emotional moment in American life.

SR: Right. That’s a reference of Paul Robeson, right. He did that song. [music] That song stayed with me, and all those songs stay with me. I mean, you know, all the movies that I went to and the radio, radio and movies, which was the media in those days. I’m a guy that can bring out old songs, which I do often, much to the consternation of my musicians.

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