Lyrica Baroque's Winterreise Concert

A unique gathering of artists who perform and educate as a special kind of chamber ensemble, New Orleans based LYRICA BAROQUE is known for their innovative programming combining chamber music and voice.

Join Crescent Classical host, Sara Henegan, for a look at Lyrica Baroque's annual Winterreise concert. The program features selections from the years 2019 through 2022.

Friday, December 15th at 7pm on Classical 104.9FM|WWNO HD2

Wednesday, December 20th at 8pm on 89.9FM

Christmas Day at 1pm on 89.9FM

I. Winterreise 2019 : Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral

Jesus bleibet meine Freude…………J.S. Bach(1685-1750)

Lyrica Baroque Soprano Sarah Jane McMahon performs during Winterreise 2019

Sarah Jane McMahon, soprano

Jaren Atherholt, oboe

Yun-Ting Lee, violin

Benjamin Thacher, violin

Tyler Sieh, viola

Daniel Lelchuk, cello

Paul Macres, bass

Jarrett Follette, organ

II. Winterreise 2020 : Recorded at University of New Orleans Recital Hall

Oboe Sonata in A minor…………Georg Philipp Telemann (1681 - 1767)

Lyrica Baroque Jaren and Ben Atherholt perform during Winterreise 2020

Jaren Atherholt, oboe

Benjamin Atherholt, bassoon

Patti Wolf, piano

III. Winterreise 2021 : Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral

Sonata Terza, Op. 16…………Isabella Leonarda (1620-1704)

Jon Tenholder Photography, Lyrica Baroque Maureen Nelson (violin), Ben Atherholt (bassoon) and Jaren Atherholt (oboe) perform during Winterreise 2021

Maureen Nelson, violin

Paul Groves, tenor

Orion Weiss, piano

Jaren Atherholt, oboe

Benjamin Atherholt, bassoon

IV. Winterreise 2022: Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral

Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581…………W.A. Mozart (1756-1791)

Lyrica Baroque Christopher Pell performs during Winterreise 2022

Sarah Jane Mcmahon, Soprano

Jaren Atherholt, Oboe

Christopher Pell, Clarinet

Benjamin Atherholt, Bassoon

Maureen Nelson, Violin

Robyn Quinnett, Violin

Amber Archibald-Sešek, Viola

Jacob Fowler, Cello

Elena Lacheva, Piano

V. Winterreise 2021 : Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral

O Holy Night

Lyrica Baroque Tenor Paul Groves and pianist Elena Lacheva perform O Holy Night for Lyrica Baroque's Winterreise 2021

Paul Groves, tenor

Elena Lacheva, piano

Many thanks to Lyrica Baroque for their collaboration on this radio program. Visit Lyrica Baroque for tickets and more information about their work uniting communities through chamber music.

