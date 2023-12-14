Lyrica Baroque's Winterreise Concert
- Friday, December 15th at 7pm on Classical 104.9FM|WWNO HD2
- Wednesday, December 20th at 8pm on 89.9FM
- Christmas Day at 1pm on 89.9FM
I. Winterreise 2019: Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral
Jesus bleibet meine Freude…………J.S. Bach(1685-1750)
Sarah Jane McMahon, soprano
Jaren Atherholt, oboe
Yun-Ting Lee, violin
Benjamin Thacher, violin
Tyler Sieh, viola
Daniel Lelchuk, cello
Paul Macres, bass
Jarrett Follette, organ
II. Winterreise 2020: Recorded at University of New Orleans Recital Hall
Oboe Sonata in A minor…………Georg Philipp Telemann (1681 - 1767)
Jaren Atherholt, oboe
Benjamin Atherholt, bassoon
Patti Wolf, piano
III. Winterreise 2021: Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral
Sonata Terza, Op. 16…………Isabella Leonarda (1620-1704)
Maureen Nelson, violin
Paul Groves, tenor
Orion Weiss, piano
Jaren Atherholt, oboe
Benjamin Atherholt, bassoon
IV. Winterreise 2022: Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral
Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581…………W.A. Mozart (1756-1791)
Sarah Jane Mcmahon, Soprano
Jaren Atherholt, Oboe
Christopher Pell, Clarinet
Benjamin Atherholt, Bassoon
Maureen Nelson, Violin
Robyn Quinnett, Violin
Amber Archibald-Sešek, Viola
Jacob Fowler, Cello
Elena Lacheva, Piano
V. Winterreise 2021: Recorded at Christ Church Cathedral
O Holy Night
Paul Groves, tenor
Elena Lacheva, piano
Many thanks to Lyrica Baroque for their collaboration on this radio program. Visit Lyrica Baroque for tickets and more information about their work uniting communities through chamber music.
