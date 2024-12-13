'Tis the Season!

The WWNO Classical Network is thrilled to present two new episodes of Crescent Classical, which are sure to get you into the spirit of the holiday season!

First, we invite listeners to tune in to hear the New Orleans Concert Band, featuring festive and nostalgic selections from their annual holiday program, recorded for broadcast by Thomas Walsh.

Listeners will have three opportunities to hear the program:



Friday, December 13th at 7pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Sunday, December 15th at 12pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Christmas Day at noon on 89.9FM

NOCB New Orleans Concert Band

A Christmas Festival - Leroy Anderson

Christmas Medley - Irving Berlin

The Holly & The Ivy - traditional English Folk Song

Home Alone Christmas Medley - John Williams

Charlie Brown Christmas Medley - Vince Guaraldi

Fantasia for Christmas - Elliot Del Borgo

Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring - JS Bach

What a Wonderful World - Bob Thiele & George David Weiss

Pasquinade (Caprice) - Louis Moreau Gottschalk

The Night Before Christmas - featuring Norman Robinson

Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson

The New Orleans Concert Band continues their annual tradition at the UNO Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 15th at 6pm. Visit NOCB for more information about their upcoming performances.

Next week, we’ll explore a chamber music interpretation of the holiday season, featuring selections from Lyrica Baroque’s annual Winterreise concert.

Jon Tenholder Photography, Lyrica Baroque Maureen Nelson (violin), Ben Atherholt (bassoon) and Jaren Atherholt (oboe) perform during Winterreise 2021

Listeners will have three opportunities to hear the program:

Tuesday December 17th at 6pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Thursday December 19th at 12pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Christmas Day at 1pm on 89.9FM

On this episode, listeners will hear the following selections, recorded between 2020-2023 by Thomas Walsh.

Le passage de la mer Rouge (Cantata) - Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre

Elegy, A Cry From the Grave - Carlos Simon

Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen, BWV 56 - JS Bach

Shepherd on the Rock - Franz Schubert

O' Virtus Sapientiae - Hildegarde von Bingen

Trio for Piano, Oboe and Bassoon - Francis Poulenc

O’ Holy Night ft. Paul Groves

Many thanks to Lyrica Baroque for their collaboration on this radio program. Their annual Winterreise concert is at Christ Church Cathedral on Thursday, December 19th at 7pm. Visit Lyrica Baroque for tickets and more information about their work uniting communities through chamber music.

Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.