'Tis the Season!
First, we invite listeners to tune in to hear the New Orleans Concert Band, featuring festive and nostalgic selections from their annual holiday program, recorded for broadcast by Thomas Walsh.
Listeners will have three opportunities to hear the program:
- Friday, December 13th at 7pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2
- Sunday, December 15th at 12pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2
- Christmas Day at noon on 89.9FM
A Christmas Festival - Leroy Anderson
Christmas Medley - Irving Berlin
The Holly & The Ivy - traditional English Folk Song
Home Alone Christmas Medley - John Williams
Charlie Brown Christmas Medley - Vince Guaraldi
Fantasia for Christmas - Elliot Del Borgo
Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring - JS Bach
What a Wonderful World - Bob Thiele & George David Weiss
Pasquinade (Caprice) - Louis Moreau Gottschalk
The Night Before Christmas - featuring Norman Robinson
Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson
The New Orleans Concert Band continues their annual tradition at the UNO Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 15th at 6pm. Visit NOCB for more information about their upcoming performances.
Next week, we’ll explore a chamber music interpretation of the holiday season, featuring selections from Lyrica Baroque’s annual Winterreise concert.
Listeners will have three opportunities to hear the program:
- Tuesday December 17th at 6pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2
- Thursday December 19th at 12pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2
- Christmas Day at 1pm on 89.9FM
On this episode, listeners will hear the following selections, recorded between 2020-2023 by Thomas Walsh.
Le passage de la mer Rouge (Cantata) - Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre
Elegy, A Cry From the Grave - Carlos Simon
Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen, BWV 56 - JS Bach
Shepherd on the Rock - Franz Schubert
O' Virtus Sapientiae - Hildegarde von Bingen
Trio for Piano, Oboe and Bassoon - Francis Poulenc
O’ Holy Night ft. Paul Groves
Many thanks to Lyrica Baroque for their collaboration on this radio program. Their annual Winterreise concert is at Christ Church Cathedral on Thursday, December 19th at 7pm. Visit Lyrica Baroque for tickets and more information about their work uniting communities through chamber music.
Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.