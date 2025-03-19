MASNO presents Excellence in Piano Performance

For over 40 years, the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans, or, MASNO, has proudly supported New Orleans’ vibrant musical arts by providing opportunities to hear some of the world’s best musicians, developing enthusiastic audiences, nurturing talent, and championing music education.

Every other year, MASNO presents the New Orleans International Piano Competition (NOIPC), bringing together some of the world's most talented young pianists to perform for five summer nights in New Orleans. The three prize-winners are invited back the next year to perform with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in a special concert of three piano concerti.

Join Crescent Classical host Sara Henegan for a special look at the three 2024 NOIPC winners, showcasing their award-winning performances from last summer’s competition - a preview of the extraordinary talent set to take the stage at the 2025 Concerto Showcase on Saturday, March 22, at 7:30 PM at Roussel Hall, Loyola University.

Tune In:

Thursday, March 20th at 7pm on 104.9 FM - New Orleans, 89.5 FM WCWD - Covington, 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux| WWNO HD2

Friday, March 21st at 12pm on 104.9 FM - New Orleans, 89.5 FM WCWD - Covington, 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux| WWNO HD2

Listen online from anywhere at wwno.org

The New Orleans International Piano Competition

The 29th New Orleans International Piano Competition returned with the Preliminary Recorded Round boasting a record number of incredible applicants. Chosen solely based on their artistry with no known information beyond their audition performances, there were twelve pianists featured last summer who rose to the top out of 207 applicants representing 28 different countries.

Highly regarded for excellence and fairness, the NOIPC continues to put New Orleans on the map in the world of classical piano while playing an integral role in the careers and livelihoods of many artists. Giving these artists a chance to be heard on the international stage is at the heart of MASNO’s mission to promote emerging artists and nurture the development of talent.

The Bronze Medalist

The Bronze Medal was awarded to Yubo Deng (China). Yubo began to study the piano at four and was awarded 2nd prize in the “ShaDe Cup” piano competition at five. He has studied with Prof. Galyna Popova since 2014 in the Middle School Attached to the Xinghai Conservatory of Music and graduated with a top score and the Honor Graduate title in 2021. Yubo is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree at Oberlin Conservatory under the tutelage of Prof. Dang Thai Son.

During Yubo’s piano journey, he gained excellent masterclass opportunities with distinguished pianists such as Yoheved Kaplinsky, Stanislav Ioudenitch, Marc André Hamelin, Leslie Howard, and Mikhail Voscresensky. Also, he achieved top prizes in many competitions, including in the Macao Piano Competition, the Shanghai Piano Open Competition, the “Liszt Memorial Prize” Hong Kong International Open Competition, and the “Mauro Paolo Monopoli Prize” International Piano Competition. Yubo recently won the Rudolf Serkin Prize Competition at Oberlin Conservatory and advanced to the Solo Final Round (Top 13) in the 2023 Busoni Piano Competition.

SCOTT MYERS / MASNO Yubo Deng

On this episode of Crescent Classical, listeners will hear Yubo's performance of Liszt's Valse de l’Opéra Faust (1861).

The Silver Medalist

The Silver Medal was awarded to Yungyung Guo (China). Born in Hong Kong, the 20-year-old pianist Yungyung Guo studies with Moye Chen at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. She has performed around the world and performed as a concerto soloist with Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra, Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, Wuxi Symphony Orchestra, and Brunensis Virtuosi Orchestra. Yungyung has won prizes from major competitions, such as the 3rd Prize from the Sydney International Piano Competition and the 1st Prize from the Gurwitz International Piano Competition.

Other accomplishments in competition include the first prizes from San Francisco International Piano Competition, World Piano Teachers Association International Piano Competition, and G-Clef International Music Competition. Yungyung is a recipient of the Lily En-Teh New Scholarship, the People’s Scholarship, and the Shanghai Scholarship.

SCOTT MYERS / MASNO Yungyung Guo

On this episode of Crescent Classical, listeners will hear Yungyung's performance of Franck's Prelude, Choral et Fugue, FWV.21.

The Gold Medalist

The Gold Medal Winner of the 2024 NOIPC was awarded to Zhu Wang (China). Praised as “especially impressive” and “a thoughtful, sensitive performer” who “balanced lyrical warmth and crisp clarity” (Tommasini – The New York Times), pianist Zhu Wang was awarded First Prize in the 2020 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. In 2019, Zhu was one of three finalists in the Clara Haskil International Piano Competition. Zhu has appeared in recital at Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, and Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall, which made The New York Times’ “Best of Classical Music 2021” list.

Since his orchestral debut at age 14 with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, where he performed Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21, recent and upcoming include the Columbus Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Fort Collins Symphony, Memphis Symphony, Spokane Symphony, as well as a performance this season at Carnegie Hall with the New York Youth Symphony.

Zhu started learning piano at the age of five. He is a graduate of the Music Middle School affiliated to the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, where he studied with Zhe Tang and Fou Ts’ong. He received a Bachelor of Music degree from The Juilliard School, Artist Diploma from the Curtis Institute of Music, and he is currently pursuing his Master of Music degree from Juilliard under the tutelage of Emanuel Ax and Robert McDonald.

SCOTT MYERS / MASNO Zhu Wang

On this episode of Crescent Classical, listeners will hear Zhu's performance of Brahms' Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op.24.

Program notes and photos provided by MASNO.

Many thanks to Cara McCool Woolf, Executive & Artistic Director of MASNO, and Stefan Moll, Assistant Director of MASNO, for their support and collaboration on this radio program. Join MASNO for Concerto Showcase XII featuring the three medalists, heard on today's program, on Saturday, March 22, at 7:30 PM at Roussel Hall, Loyola University. The medalists will perform with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Maestro Timothy Muffitt. For tickets and information, visit MASNO.

Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.