Musaica Presents Trios and Beethoven

Crescent Classical is pleased to welcome back Musaica Chamber Ensemble to help close out their 2024-2025 season, with this program featuring Trios and Beethoven!

Tune In:



Friday, April 25 at 7pm on 104.9 FM - New Orleans | 89.5 FM WCWD - Covington | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux | WWNO HD2



| | | Sunday, April 27 at noon on 104.9 FM - New Orleans | 89.5 FM WCWD - Covington | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux | WWNO HD2



| | | Tuesday, April 29 at noon on 104.9 FM - New Orleans | 89.5 FM WCWD - Covington | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux | WWNO HD2



| | | Listen online from anywhere at wwno.org

Prior to the conclusion of their 19th season, WWNO's Diane Mack spoke with Musaica founder and musical director Bruce Owen for a sneak peek of their upcoming concert, “Four Extraordinary Trios and the Beethoven Septet.”

Diane Mack discusses Musaica's Season Finale with Bruce Owen Listen • 9:28

Program Notes

Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp (1915) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

1. Pastorale

2. Interlude

3. Final

Sarah Schetler, flute

Bruce Owen, viola

Cathy Anderson, harp



Recorded on April 13 at Loyola University’s Roussel Hall

One of the earliest works composed for flute, viola, and harp, Claude Debussy composed his Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp in 1915. This famous sonata explores less-traditional tonalities and a wide range of emotions through its ethereal, transparent sound and interplay between the instruments. Originally composed for flute, oboe, and harp, Debussy changed the planned instrumentation of his trio to make use of the viola's more flexible timbre that unifies the harp and flute sounds.

Lyra (2014) Adrienne Elisha (1958-2017)

Cathy Anderson, harp

Jane Gabka, oboe

Bruce Owen, viola



Recorded on April 8, 2014 at Munholland Methodist Church

Adrienne Elisha was a prolific composer whose works for orchestra, chamber ensemble, and ballet have been performed nationally and internationally. She wrote “Lyra” in memory of a dear harpist friend and was inspired by the mythology behind the constellation Lyra, the lyre or handheld harp.

The ancient Greeks loved music and thought that the lyre was the first musical instrument, a gift to humanity from the gods. Apollo had a mortal son named Orpheus, to whom he gave the lyre, and with it, Orpheus became the greatest musician the world has ever known. Soon after, Orpheus was heartbroken by the death of his beloved bride, Eurydice. She descended into the underworld, which was ruled by Hades, the cold-hearted god of death. Orpheus played upon his lyre and sang a song so sweet that the icy heart of Hades melted, and the god agreed to free Eurydice from death's dark kingdom. Orpheus failed in his rescue mission, however, because he broke the injunction not to look back at Eurydice until they reached the upper world. The last thing he saw was the screaming face of his beloved dragged backward into darkness. As he wearily reached the surface alone, Orpheus sang his last song, a song so sweet and full of loss that the rocks and stones wept. Soon after, he died, finally joining his beloved in the realm of death, never to be parted. The gods, they say, put the lyre in the sky to remind us of the undying power of great music and true love.

Portraits of Langston (2007) Valerie Coleman (b. 1970)

1. Prelude: Helen Keller

2. Danse Africaine

3. Le Grand Duc Mambo

4. Silver Rain

Sarah Schettler, flute

Daniel Parrette, clarinet

Diana Thacher, piano



Recorded on May 3, 2021 at Munholland Methodist Church

In 2007, Imani Winds flutist and composer Valerie Coleman wrote a suite inspired by the poem "In Time of Silver Rain" by Langston Hughes. Coleman says Portraits of Langston is her take on Hughes' poetic memories of Harlem and Europe (mainly Paris) in the early 20th century. Langston Hughes was in the center of the “Harlem Renaissance.” Coleman chose Langston not because of who he is in literature, but because he was, in fact, an eyewitness to history. His poems are descriptive of the era, with references to particular settings and individuals who influenced him. Stylistically, this work incorporates many different elements such as big band, swing, cabaret music, mambo, African drumming and even traditional spirituals. Each movement of this piece is a musical sketch of selected (and lesser known) poems from Langston Hughes’ vast library.

Fourth Autumn Ellis Marsalis (1934-2020); (arr. Dave Anderson)

Matthew Wright, bass trombone

David Anderson, bass

Cathy Anderson, harp



Recorded on May 3, 2021 at Munholland Methodist Church

Fourth Autumn was originally written for solo piano, and with its strong melodic content is quite conventional in structure, yet very contemporary in character. The composer, Ellis Marsalis, Jr., a true New Orleans musical icon, was a renowned jazz pianist and also a gifted composer who was one of the early victims of the Covid pandemic.

String Quintet in E-flat major , Op. 4 (1795) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Allegro con brio

Finale. Presto

Yuki Tanaka, Judith Fitzpatrick, violin

Bruce Owen, Catherine Matushek, viola

David Rosen, cello



Recorded on September 12, 2023 at Munholland Methodist Church

The String Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 4, was composed by Ludwig van Beethoven in 1795, when Beethoven was 24. It was adapted from his Octet for winds in E-flat major, op. 103, which, despite its high opus number, was actually composed by Beethoven a couple of years earlier, in 1793, but was published only in 1837, ten years after the composer's death. However, the String Quintet version that you will hear today’s program was published in Vienna in 1796.

Program notes provided by Musaica

Many thanks to Bruce Owen and Musaica for their collaboration on this radio program. Musaica will return to the stage for two final performances of their season; their first show will be Monday, April 28th at 7:30pm at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church in Uptown New Orleans. You’ll be able to catch them again on Wednesday, April 30th, at 7:30pm at the UNO Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Visit Musaica for more information.

Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.

