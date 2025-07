On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Musk Love, News of A.I., Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of Microplastics, The Side Effects of the Week, The Apologies of the Week, News of Smart World, and News of Crypto-Winter. He also considers many of the happenings taking place in the political landscape, including the Epstein Files, Stephen Miller, DOGE, and why the United States is starting to incinerate food.