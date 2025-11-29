Le Show For The Week Of November 30, 2025

On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us News of the Atom, News of the Warm, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of Crypto-Winter, The Apologies of the Week, and The Side Effects of the Week. He also considers the arrival of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Orleans, the rise of celebrities as spokesmen and endorsers, and a rewriting of the sonnet written by poet Emma Rothfield that’s cast onto bronze and mounted inside The Statue of Liberty.