© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Le Show
Le Show

Le Show For The Week Of November 30, 2025

By Harry Shearer
Published November 29, 2025 at 9:15 PM CST
Harry Shearer, host of Le Show.
Harry Shearer
/
Harry Shearer
Harry Shearer, host of Le Show.

On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us News of the Atom, News of the Warm, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of Crypto-Winter, The Apologies of the Week, and The Side Effects of the Week. He also considers the arrival of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Orleans, the rise of celebrities as spokesmen and endorsers, and a rewriting of the sonnet written by poet Emma Rothfield that’s cast onto bronze and mounted inside The Statue of Liberty.

Tags
Le Show US Newssatirecomedypodcastharry shearer
Harry Shearer
See stories by Harry Shearer