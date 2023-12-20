© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Orleans Public Radio's Holiday Specials, 2023
Little Voices Big Ideas Logo 2023
Little Voices, Big Ideas

Little Voices, Big Ideas: Fanny's Dream

By Sarah Debacher
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST
Thomas M Walsh
/
WWNO

In episode 1 of “Little Voices, Big Ideas,” we take on the Cinderella myth through Fanny’s Dream a retelling of that tale by Caralyn Buehner. Mother and daughter Beth Rosch and Celeste Lavender join our hosts to illustrate the big ideas that emerge when we talk about the humanities themes found in children’s books.

Little Voices, Big Ideas is the latest collaboration between WWNO and The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. The podcast explores how parents and children can discuss the complex themes found within children’s literature. 

Tags
Little Voices, Big Ideas arts & culture
Sarah Debacher
Sarah DeBacher is the Director of Curriculum and Content Development for PRIME TIME Family Reading at the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Originally from Atlanta, she has lived in New Orleans for 23 years, where she has taught English and writing at the University of New Orleans, Tulane University, and the Bard Early College program. Her publications include “Making it Up as We Go: Students Writing and Teachers Reflecting on Post-K New Orleans” (Reflections: A Journal of Writing, Service Learning and Community Literacy, 2008), “First, Do No Harm: Teaching Writing in the Wake of Traumatic Events” (Composition Forum, 2016), and several essays on living in New Orleans. She is mother to two young sons, three chickens, two cats, and a rescue dog.
See stories by Sarah Debacher