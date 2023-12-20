Little Voices, Big Ideas: Fanny's Dream

In episode 1 of “Little Voices, Big Ideas,” we take on the Cinderella myth through Fanny’s Dream a retelling of that tale by Caralyn Buehner. Mother and daughter Beth Rosch and Celeste Lavender join our hosts to illustrate the big ideas that emerge when we talk about the humanities themes found in children’s books.

Little Voices, Big Ideas is the latest collaboration between WWNO and The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. The podcast explores how parents and children can discuss the complex themes found within children’s literature.