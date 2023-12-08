“Little Voices, Big Ideas” explores the rich and often surprising content of children’s books—and ways to have meaningful conversations about big ideas in little books with the children in our lives. Hosted by mother of two young boys and literacy educator, Sarah DeBacher, and with contributions from scholars Thomas Wartenberg, Freddi Evans, Susan Larson, and Kyley Pulphis, each episode offers historical, philosophical, and cultural connections for families to consider as they read, as well as practical advice for parents that will help listeners go beyond the bedtime story.

In season 2 of Little Voices, Big Ideas, the host, panelists, and families, will discuss a range of children’s books that can launch conversations about what it means to live in–and be impacted by–our shared American democracy.

This podcast is produced by Prime Time Family Reading for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana in partnership with WWNO New Orleans and Red River Radio.