© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Orleans Public Radio will be off of the air from midnight until approximately 4am on Tuesday, December 19. All overnight programming is still available from our web stream.
Little Voices Big Ideas Logo 2023
Little Voices, Big Ideas
Hosted by Sarah Debacher
,
Thomas Wartenberg
,
Freddi Evans
,
Susan Larson
,
Kyley Pulphus

“Little Voices, Big Ideas” explores the rich and often surprising content of children’s books—and ways to have meaningful conversations about big ideas in little books with the children in our lives. Hosted by mother of two young boys and literacy educator, Sarah DeBacher, and with contributions from scholars Thomas Wartenberg, Freddi Evans, Susan Larson, and Kyley Pulphis, each episode offers historical, philosophical, and cultural connections for families to consider as they read, as well as practical advice for parents that will help listeners go beyond the bedtime story.

In season 2 of Little Voices, Big Ideas, the host, panelists, and families, will discuss a range of children’s books that can launch conversations about what it means to live in–and be impacted by–our shared American democracy.

This podcast is produced by Prime Time Family Reading for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana in partnership with WWNO New Orleans and Red River Radio.