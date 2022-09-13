Crescent City Stage, theater company that formed during the pandemic, launches inaugural season

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we learn about disagreements over how to handle increased water concerns from the Mississippi River. We also hear about the opening of a new New Orleans theater company and learn how the Sweet Potato Queens book series has been adapted for the stage. This episode originally aired on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

The mighty Mississippi River has punched a hole in Plaquemines Parish’s east bank, and it is only continuing to grow. WWNO’s Halle Parker tells us why the state, coastal advocates and the U.S. Army Corps are debating how to manage its future.

Crescent City Stage, a new theater company that formed in New Orleans in the middle of a global pandemic, is finally able to bring performances to local audiences. Co-founder Michael Newcomer tells us about the company’s inaugural season and its opening production of Derek Walcott’s Pantomime.

A production of Sweet Potato Queens, an upbeat musical that tells the story of friends learning to grab life by the sequins, feathers, and tiaras, is opening in Westwego this Friday. Author of the Sweet Potato Queens book series Jill Conner Browne tells us more about adapting her stories for the stage.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

