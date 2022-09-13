© 2022 WWNO
louisianaconsideredlogo
Louisiana Considered

Crescent City Stage, theater company that formed during the pandemic, launches inaugural season

Published September 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
Pantomime_Crescent City Stage_Copy of IMG_0024.jpg
1 of 2  — Pantomime_Crescent City Stage_Copy of IMG_0024.jpg
Crescent City Stage presents Derek Walcott's Pantomime. [L] Michael Newcomer, [R] Michael C. Forest
Brittney Werner
foursomeQueens.jpg
2 of 2  — foursomeQueens.jpg
Sweet Potato Queens: The Musical Edition
Courtesy of Jefferson Performing Arts Society

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we learn about disagreements over how to handle increased water concerns from the Mississippi River. We also hear about the opening of a new New Orleans theater company and learn how the Sweet Potato Queens book series has been adapted for the stage. This episode originally aired on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

The mighty Mississippi River has punched a hole in Plaquemines Parish’s east bank, and it is only continuing to grow. WWNO’s Halle Parker tells us why the state, coastal advocates and the U.S. Army Corps are debating how to manage its future.

Crescent City Stage, a new theater company that formed in New Orleans in the middle of a global pandemic, is finally able to bring performances to local audiences. Co-founder Michael Newcomer tells us about the company’s inaugural season and its opening production of Derek Walcott’s Pantomime.

A production of Sweet Potato Queens, an upbeat musical that tells the story of friends learning to grab life by the sequins, feathers, and tiaras, is opening in Westwego this Friday. Author of the Sweet Potato Queens book series Jill Conner Browne tells us more about adapting her stories for the stage.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
