Louisiana Considered

University of New Orleans launches wind energy hub, aiming to grow industry

Published September 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
Coopers_Gap_Wind_Farm.jpg
DiamondIIIXX
/
Wikimedia Commons
Turbines of the Coopers Gap Wind Farm on Nov. 1, 2021.

Back in August, the University of New Orleans announced the launch of a new Louisiana Wind Energy Hub. Dubbed, “The Beach at UNO,” the new hub will not only help grow the wind energy industry in Louisiana, but also increase demand for talent, research and business development in the area.

Rebecca Conwell, President and CEO of The Beach at UNO, and Shafin Khan, vice president of external affairs and innovation, tell us more.

Two Louisiana parishes put the brakes on projects related to carbon sequestration in order to take time to further study the environmental safety of the procedure. Alex Kolker, associate professor of coastal geology at LUMCON, Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, tells us more about carbon sequestration, the potential benefits and the causes for concern.

But first, WWNO and WRKF have partnered with America Amplified, a community engagement journalism initiative that unites public media stations across the states. For the last few weeks, America Amplified has been airing a series of stories looking at how people across the country are contributing to their communities. They call this series “Democracy from the Ground Up.”

Today we go to New Iberia, Louisiana to meet physical therapist Stephanie Lamparez, who has spent the last 30 years coaching and advocating for athletes with disabilities all across the state. Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber has the story.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
