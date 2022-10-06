© 2022 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Between Oktoberfest and indigenous people’s day, we look back on Louisiana’s immigration history

Published October 6, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
Volunteer members of Deutsches Haus serve traditional German food to the Oktoberfest crowds.

October brings the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest, and if you’re looking to celebrate in New Orleans, Faubourg Brewing Co. and Deutches Haus have been chock full of events.

But German heritage is far from the only ethnicity celebrated this month. October also celebrates heritage for Italian, Polish, and Filipino communities. And of course, the second Monday of October is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In honor of all this celebrating of diverse communities, we are joined by immigration historian, Dr. Laura D. Kelley, who tells us more about Louisiana’s immigration history.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated over two decades of on-air experience and is currently WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for “Louisiana Considered”. He holds a BS in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and an MFA in Film and Theatre from the University of New Orleans.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
