Between Oktoberfest and indigenous people’s day, we look back on Louisiana’s immigration history

October brings the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest, and if you’re looking to celebrate in New Orleans, Faubourg Brewing Co. and Deutches Haus have been chock full of events.

But German heritage is far from the only ethnicity celebrated this month. October also celebrates heritage for Italian, Polish, and Filipino communities. And of course, the second Monday of October is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In honor of all this celebrating of diverse communities, we are joined by immigration historian, Dr. Laura D. Kelley, who tells us more about Louisiana’s immigration history.

