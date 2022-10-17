18th annual Louisiana Book Festival is headed to Baton Rouge. Here’s what you need to know

The 18th Annual Louisiana Book Festival is coming to Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 29th. Louisiana Center for the Book Assistant Director Robert Wilson tells us about the more than 200 authors headed to the fest – which ranges from Pulitzer Prize winners to the newest members of the state’s literary community.

Title IX was signed into law just over 50 years ago, and now multiple institutions are asking just how far they’ve come in advancing opportunities for women in education and athletics.

Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber speaks with Lisa Stockton, head coach of Tulane Women’s Basketball, and Tess Belt, Tulane’s Director of Education at the Center for Sport, just ahead of the university’s symposium on the advancement of women in the sports industry.

But first, Louisiana voters will soon weigh in on a constitutional amendment that rewrites the banning of slavery and limits involuntary servitude. Capitol Access reporter Paul Braun tells us why this effort faces an unlikely opponent – the same lawmaker who got that question put on the ballot in the first place.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson . Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!