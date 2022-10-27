From a Tunica-Biloxi basket weaving summit to Día de los Muertos, we hear all about fall festivals

If you live in Louisiana, there are plenty of festivals to attend even in fall, from a Tunica-Biloxi basket weaving summit to Dia de los Muertos and, of course, Halloween.

Historian Dr. Laura Kelley tells us more about how all of these fall celebrations are centered around the changing seasons and the harvest, and basket weaver Elizabeth Pierite Mora gives us some insight into the traditional tribal craft. Then, Susan Larson, host of “The Reading Life,” helps explain the cultural significance of the upcoming Louisiana Book Festival.

But first, how do you solve a problem like Jackson’s failing water infrastructure, which recently left hundreds of thousands of people without safe tap water for over a month? Well for some living in the suburb of Byram, Mississippi, the solution is to go their own way. But the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha reports that, according to experts, the answer isn’t water independence, but cooperation.

