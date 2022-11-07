Crime is top concern for Orleans and Jefferson Parish residents, new survey says

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Short-term rentals — like those listed on Airbnb — have been a hot button issue in New Orleans for years. Now, the city is yet again gearing up to write new laws governing the controversial industry. To give us an update on where things stand, Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber spoke with WWNO’s New Orleans Reporter Carly Berlin .

In October, the University of New Orleans released its 2022 Quality of Life Survey for Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. Among the findings were concerns over the area’s crime with residents saying it’s become a worse place to live over the past 5 years.

Professor in the Department of Political Science and Director of the UNO Survey Research Center, Dr. Edward Chervenak, and Research Associate, Dr. Anthony Licciardi, tell us more about the survey’s revelations.

You might be familiar with the phrase, “I’d like to buy a vowel.” Now Baton Rouge math and theater teacher Michael Russ can afford plenty of vowels and so much more after winning big on the TV game show, Wheel of Fortune. Russ joins us to share the details behind his appearance on the show.

