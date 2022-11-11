Conditions at a Louisiana prison violate inmates’ constitutional rights, judge rules

It’s been eight months since Mississippi’s largest hospital and the state’s biggest insurer parted ways, leaving many patients without access to affordable care for specialized and critical needs. As the Gulf States Newsroom’s Shalina Chatlani reports, contract disputes between hospitals and insurers are common, but for this one, there’s still no solution in sight.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the conditions at David Wade Correctional Facility in Homer, Louisiana violate the constitutional rights of prisoners. In her ruling, the judge found that prisoners were housed in inhumane conditions and that the prison failed to provide adequate mental health care.

Nick Chrastil, criminal justice reporter for The Lens NOLA, and Melanie Bray, Assistant Legal Director at Disability Rights Louisiana, tell us more about this case and what happens next.

Plus, today is Veterans Day, and the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience is paying a special tribute to servicemen and women of Jewish heritage. Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber speaks with retired Air Force Colonel, Risa Morris, about Jewish military history and what viewers can find at the museum’s new collection.

Courtesy of Risa Morris Edward Morris served in the Navy during World War II. His daughter, retired Air Force Colonel Risa Morris, recently donated many of his documents and artifacts to the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience.

