Re-imagining 'drug court': A new Baton Rouge program prioritizes recovery over jail time

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:

The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge is launching a new drug recovery program as part of an effort to provide supervised treatment for offenders grappling with substance abuse issues. Chief judge of the 19th Judicial District Court Donald R. Johnson and program coordinator Cheryl Wyatt tells us more about this new recovery-focused initiative is re-imagining traditional “drug court.”

Every year, the advocacy group RIDE puts out a report on the state public transportation system in New Orleans. And this year, between new routes, to a new app, to new fares, there’s a lot to discuss. New Orleans reporter Carly Berlin sat down with RIDE’s Executive Director, Courtney Jackson, and their Youth Community Organizer and Storyteller, August Green, to learn more about the city’s state of transit.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and because many families across the country will soon have their kitchens full of turkeys in the oven and cranberry sauce on the stove, we thought it might be a good time to revisit a conversation on injury prevention in the kitchen – a problem that is far more common than many realize.

Earlier this year, Louisiana Children’s Hospital hosted an event to promote cooking safety and burn accident prevention. Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber, who was in attendance, brings us the story.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

