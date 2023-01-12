A look at Louisiana’s ‘walkability,’ and ways for the state to become more pedestrian-friendly

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Here's what it featured:

Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America One Step at a Time is a bestselling book on urban planning from the last decade. Author Jeff Speck joins us for a look at what Louisiana can learn from other cities about improving roads and pedestrian safety.

For 40 years, coastal researchers and advocates have called for the use of the muddy Mississippi River to combat land loss in south Louisiana. In December, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed off on a first-of-its-kind project to do just that. Our Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker spoke with Bren Haase, executive director of the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

