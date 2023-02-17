How NPR’s ‘White Lies’ unearths largely untold story of the Talladega prison riot

Mardi Gras is back! After a stay-at-home year in 2021 and shortened parades in 2022, krewes are finally rolling on their full, traditional routes. But local businesses are still dealing with the weird, volatile post-pandemic economy. Reporter Carly Berlin has the story.

The NPR podcast “ White Lies ” recently debuted its second season about Mariel Cubans, who took over a prison in Talladega, Alabama. One of the hosts of the show, Chip Brantley, discovered this historic event when he found a picture of men standing on the roof of a prison asking for help. From our partners at WBHM in Alabama, Cody Short sat down with Brantley to find out more.

It’s a bittersweet time here at WWNO and WRKF as two of our reporters recently said their goodbyes. Paul Braun, Capitol Access reporter for WRKF and Shalina Chatlani, health care reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom, are both moving on to new ventures. But before they left, Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber caught up with them to hear about their time at our stations and their favorite reporting moments.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!