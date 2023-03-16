In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, a look back on Irish immigration history in Louisiana

New Orleans and the Gulf South are not known for their great public transit. But some New Orleanians remember a time when the buses in the city were much faster and more reliable. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha and Carly Berlin report on the region’s hopes for a better bus future while it deals with today’s transit problems.

In December of last year, we carried a piece detailing the journey of one violin. For centuries, luthiers – caretakers of acoustic instruments – have worked to keep these instruments in top form. Today we encore a presentation of One Violin's Story, featuring luthier John Keller and violinist Kevin Mah.

Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day, so we decided to take this time to look back on the history of the Irish community throughout the state. Dr. Laura Kelley, historian and author of The Irish in New Orleans, tells us more about Irish immigration history in Louisiana.

But before we go, we’ll hear from commentator Ronnie Virgets, who was a popular voice on our airwaves before his death in 2021. His colorful takes on life in Louisiana celebrate many of the quirks that come with living here. This particular piece recalls his early effort at being a salesman.

