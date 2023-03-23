LSU women’s basketball heads to the March Madness Sweet 16. Here’s what you need to know

After a decisive win against Michigan, LSU women’s basketball is headed to the Sweet 16 round of the March Madness tournament. On Friday, this number 3 seed will face off against Utah, a number 2 seed, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Sports columnist for The Times Picayune / The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais has been traveling with the team. He joins us for more on what to expect on the court.

Last week, the head of Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality announced his resignation. For seven years, Secretary Chuck Carr Brown has led the agency, aiming to protect the state’s environment and the health of its residents. The Coastal Desk's Halle Parker talked with him this week about what he has accomplished in this role, and what he hopes to see for the future of the department.

The singing group Trendafilka is a modern exploration of European polyphonic traditions. Founded in New Orleans in 2016, the group grew out of a common desire for communal singing as well as a collective fascination with ancient European culture and traditions. Director Lou Carrig tells us more about this choir and when you can hear them.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!