In new book, former prosecutor details murder investigation, cover-up in post-Katrina New Orleans

“FIRE ON THE LEVEE: The Murder of Henry Glover and the Search for Justice after Hurricane Katrina” is a new book by Jared Fishman, former federal prosecutor and executive director of the Justice Innovation Lab. Co-written with Joseph Hooper, this book tells the behind-the-scenes story of Fishman’s battle to unravel the cover-up of the murder of a Black man by a notoriously corrupt police department in post-Katrina New Orleans.

Jared Fishman tells us more about this new book, and what it says about police accountability and creating more equitable justice systems.

Nationally, activists have called for stronger protections for cemeteries that hold the remains of those who were enslaved. In Louisiana, the same groups opposing new industrial development along the Mississippi River say companies looking to build plants should be required to do more thorough surveying of their proposed sites to ensure burial sites for the formerly enslaved will not be disturbed.

The Coastal Desk's Halle Parker joins us today for more.

But first, after a string of deadly tornadoes cut through Mississippi, residents in some rural towns said they didn’t get enough advanced warning. For the Gulf States Newsroom, Danny McArthur explores how emergency warning systems are supposed to work and the gaps that exist in our region.

