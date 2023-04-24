New memorial in Colfax, Louisiana tells the true story of a 150 years-old massacre

On April 13 1837, a mob of armed white men attacked the courthouse in Colfax, Louisiana, where a group of Black men had gathered to protect their right to vote, killing 80 or more people. This story was largely lost to history, but recently, the Colfax Memorial Organization unveiled a new memorial that recognizes the truth of this event.

Rev. Avery Hamilton, the great-great-great grandson of Jesse McKinney – the first man killed in the massacre – and Dean Woods, the great-grandson of Bedford Woods, who participated in the massacre, came together to bring this new memorial to life. They join us today for more on this new marker and their organization’s mission to support educational opportunities for Black youth in Colfax.

The 37th annual Festival International de Louisiane begins this Wednesday and runs through Sunday April 30. It’s a five-day family-friendly cultural celebration that brings musicians, artists, and cuisine from around the world to downtown Lafayette.

Festival marketing director Carly Viator tells us what’s on deck for this year’s event.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!