Hear what’s on deck at the 6th annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

Cooks from around Louisiana and beyond will be showing off their culinary skills this weekend at the 6th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival at the Riverfront Plaza. Henry Turner Jr., festival founder, musician and recording artist, tells us more about this event and the history of soul food.

Starting next school year, high school students in Ascension Parish public schools will be banned from wearing hoodies to class. Now, other local school districts are considering the same measure. It’s the latest among several moves by local districts to address school security concerns.

Reporter David Mitchell covered this story for the Advocate and joins us now for more.

But first, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have some of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the country. Research shows having a doula as a birth attendant can help, leading to fewer preterm births and C-section deliveries. The city of Birmingham has sponsored a project that’s training doulas to work across Alabama. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller reports from inside a doula training class.

