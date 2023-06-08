How one Louisiana court interpreter helps clients from across the globe navigate the legal system

Climate-smart agriculture is having a moment, thanks to a pledge of billions in federal funding earlier this year. But how exactly does it work? From the Gulf States Newsroom, Danny McArthur has the story of Louisiana farmers already experimenting with this practice of growing more while using less.

The United States Constitution guarantees the right to a lawyer under the sixth amendment. But sometimes, for defendants who are not native English speakers, the real concern is the right to an interpreter.

In Louisiana, there are nearly 200 interpreters registered to translate a total of 22 languages. Today, we are joined by one of those interpreters, Kip Britton, who tells us how he learned to communicate in over 10 languages, and discusses the nuances of breaking down the complicated legal system for non-English speakers.

In mid-May, the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ended, and with it pandemic relief funding across the country. Some families are feeling the effects of that drop in benefits, especially when it comes to caring for children. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller reports from a diaper bank in the Mississippi Delta, where staff are seeing a surge in demand.

