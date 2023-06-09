Breaking down what passed, failed during the 2023 Louisiana legislative session

The Louisiana legislative session wrapped up last night. From abortion rights, to gender-affirming care, to the salaries of representatives, this session had no shortage of heated discussions and controversial bills.

Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for the Times-Picayune, and Molly Ryan , statehouse reporter for WWNO and WRKF, break down the bills and tell us what may happen next.

The election for the next governor of Louisiana is coming up, and here on Louisiana Considered, we are bringing you a series of interviews with the candidates.

Today we bring you a conversation with Independent Hunter Lundy. He spoke to the Times-Picayune’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, about why he wants to usher in a new era of bipartisanship.

