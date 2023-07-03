60 years after Baton Rouge ‘swim-in’ protest, a new gallery exhibit tells this story

In July of 1963 a group of activists held a ‘swim-in’ protest in which they attempted to enter the City Park Pool in Baton Rouge to protest segregationist laws. This came after years of African Americans often not having access to swimming pools in many parts of the American South.

Now, that event from 60 years ago is the subject of an art exhibit opening this month at the Baton Rouge Gallery called ‘And We Went.’ Gallery president and CEO Jason Andreasen and exhibit curator Jonell Logan join us for more on how they are telling this story with a modern lens.

A flower shop being spruced up on a college campus in Uptown New Orleans is garnering attention as Little Shop of Horrors continues the season for Summer Lyric Theatre. The classic horror-comedy-rock musical, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman, opens this week at Tulane University. Director Ray Proctor joins us for more.

But first, the fate of nearly two thousand families who’ve been living in trailers since Hurricane Ida is up in the air this summer, as the state program to provide temporary housing winds down. The Coastal Desk’s Kezia Setyawan has this report on how some renters still haven’t found anywhere else to live.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

