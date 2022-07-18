Kezia SetyawanCoastal Desk Reporter
Kezia Setyawan is a coastal reporter for WWNO and WRKF and is based out of Houma.
Her previous roles include work as a general reporter for the Courier and Daily Comet in the Houma-Thibodaux area and a Snowden intern at the Malheur Enterprise in Vale, Oregon. Kezia has covered the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida disaster and recovery. Her work centers and amplifies the voices of those who have been pushed to the margins.
Kezia is originally from Portland, Oregon. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Oregon. She enjoys developing film in her bathroom, reading web-comics and nonfiction, and dressing up her dog and cat in silly outfits.
Moon Landrieu, a two-term New Orleans mayor whose legacy includes increasing Black representation in city government and building up the Central Business District with the Superdome and skyscrapers, died at the age of 92 on Monday morning, according to a report from NOLA.com.
It’s been one year since the destructive Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall in Southeast Louisiana on August 29th, and Terrebonne Parish is still slowly trudging on to recovery.
After more than six years since receiving funding and construction marred with delays, less than half of the Isle de Jean Charles residents were finally allowed to move into their new homes Wednesday morning through the Isle de Jean Charles resettlement program, a project spurred by extreme land loss.
After most of southeast Louisiana's residents were without power — some for weeks and months — due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans city government and community leaders have responded by setting up emergency resources for people to use after another disaster.
Hurricane forecasters are continuing to track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the chances of it forming have decreased from 30% to 0%.
A new Louisiana state law that aims to give renters more protections and introduce new penalties for landlords who evict tenants illegally is now in effect.
In Louisiana, some people like to fish by sticking their arm into murky water, feeling around for a catfish, and grabbing them by the mouth. A new law legalizing it goes into effect Aug. 1.
Noodling, which is when one catches catfish with their bare hands, is legal in Louisiana as of Monday. Not like that’s stopped anyone before.
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority just announced the completion of the Terrebonne Barrier Island and Beach Nourishment project. Barrier islands act as the first line of defense against storms coming from the Gulf of Mexico.
In the humid Louisiana heat, three boats full of children and tribal members traveled down the bayou in Pointe-aux-Chenes to teach the Pointe-au-Chien tribe’s youngest members about their past, a 10-year-old tradition known as the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe Culture Camp.