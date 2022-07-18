Kezia Setyawan is a coastal reporter for WWNO and WRKF and is based out of Houma.

Her previous roles include work as a general reporter for the Courier and Daily Comet in the Houma-Thibodaux area and a Snowden intern at the Malheur Enterprise in Vale, Oregon. Kezia has covered the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida disaster and recovery. Her work centers and amplifies the voices of those who have been pushed to the margins.

Kezia is originally from Portland, Oregon. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Oregon. She enjoys developing film in her bathroom, reading web-comics and nonfiction, and dressing up her dog and cat in silly outfits.