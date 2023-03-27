© 2023 WWNO
Sea Change

Sea Change Trailer

By Carlyle Calhoun,
Kezia SetyawanHalle Parker
Published March 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT
Living on the coast means living on the front lines of a rapidly changing planet. And as climate change transforms our coasts, that will transform our world.

Every two weeks, we bring you stories that illuminate, inspire, and sometimes enrage, as we dive deep into the environmental issues facing coastal communities on the Gulf Coast and beyond. We have a lot to save, and we have a lot of solutions. It’s time to talk about a Sea Change.

Based in New Orleans, Sea Change is a production of WWNO New Orleans Public Radio, WRKF Baton Rouge Public Radio, and PRX. Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun, Halle Parker, and Kezia Setyawan. Our theme song is by Jon Batiste.

Available March 28, wherever you get your podcasts.

Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is a photojournalist and multimedia producer based in New Orleans. Carlyle's work has been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Coastal Living and National Geographic Adventure.
Kezia Setyawan
Kezia Setyawan is a coastal reporter for WWNO and WRKF and is based out of Houma.
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
