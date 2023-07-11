Big Freedia on her new TV series, Big Freedia Means Business

Just a few weeks ago, New Orleans' own Big Freedia debuted her new series, Big Freedia Means Business. The show follows the Queen of Bounce’s new music and entrepreneurial endeavors since her last documentary series, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.”

We spoke to Big Freedia in January, ahead of the show’s release. Today, we listen back to that conversation.

This month marks 157 years since a deadly riot at the Mechanics Institute, when a mob of white former Confederates attacked a group of Black residents marching for their right to vote, resulting in nearly 50 deaths and over 100 injuries. And while the event, which has come to be known as the New Orleans Massacre, was undeniably tragic, many argue it shaped positive Reconstruction-era policies.

To remember this story, we bring you an episode of the Tripod Podcast, where NPR’s Laine Kaplan-Levinson aims to uncover the truth about this event and explore the relevance today.

Content creator Joshua Darien started making videos on TikTok about Southern urban legends last summer. Since then, the Alabama native has amassed a loyal following. Today, we listen back to the Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington’s report on how he navigates telling otherworldly stories in the Bible belt.

