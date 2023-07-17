A look at the New Orleans ordinance meant to protect tenants from landlord retaliation

A new New Orleans law that seeks to protect tenants from landlord retaliation went into effect earlier this month. The Healthy Homes Ordinance makes it harder for landlords to retaliate against renters who ask for repairs or report problems covered by the City’s housing health and safety rules.

Josie Abugov reported this story for the nonprofit news site Verite, and she joins us now for a look at the law’s effectiveness over the last month.

For years, Louisiana’s medical marijuana market has been stagnant. The state has some of the most restrictive policies in the nation. But a recent study projected skyrocketing legal cannabis sales in Louisiana in the coming years. To meet this growing demand, Louisiana State University is now offering four online medical cannabis education programs in partnership with Green Flower, a leader in legal marijuana education.

Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, joins us for more on these programs and the growth of cannabis education nationwide.

But first, last week the LSU Tigers made history when two of their championship-winning baseball players, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, were the first picks of the MLB draft. This was the first time that one school has produced the top two picks in any MLB draft. And they weren’t even the last Tigers to get the call up. Later, they were joined by 11 other teammates.

To learn more about this history-making draft, Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber spoke with The Advocate’s LSU baseball and football reporter, Leah Vann.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!