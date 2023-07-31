International teachers head to Louisiana to teach French and Spanish in upcoming school year

Schools across Louisiana will welcome 80 teachers from around the world into their classrooms in the upcoming school year. The teachers, who come from France, Belgium, Canada, Senegal, Cameroon, Lebanon, Spain, and Mexico, are contracted to teach French and Spanish under public school language immersion programs, and are overseen by the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL).

To learn more about how CODOFIL is continuing its promotion of language learning through these international partnerships, we are joined by communications director Matt Mick and an exchange teacher from Lille, France, Marie Damez.

An exhibition featuring the work of famed Louisiana artist George Rodrigue is open at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen through late October. "The River is the Road: Paintings of George Rodrigue" traces 45 years of the river in Rodrigue’s work.

Rodrigue’s widow, Wendy Rodrigue, will be hosting in-person tours of the exhibit for area schools. She joins us for more on the legacy of her late husband’s artwork and what viewers can find inside.

But first, along Louisiana’s vast chemical corridor, there’s one conspicuous stretch of land that hasn’t been industrialized. And some want to keep it that way, as a 14-mile-long, uninterrupted window into the past. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker explores what it means to preserve this region.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!