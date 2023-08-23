© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

One LSU student responded to a tragedy with a plan to redesign Baton Rouge’s Tigerland neighborhood

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT
Tigerland urban planning design by Taylor Lasorsa
Courtesy of Taylor Lasorsa
Southern University professor and new Baton Rouge Poet Laureate, Taylor Scott
Courtesy of Taylor Scott

It’s not easy to picture what’s in the air we breathe. But earlier this month, a researcher debuted a new tool that could help visualize pollution in the Gulf South region. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker tells us how some environmental groups are already using the new device.

Baton Rouge’s Tigerland district, near Louisiana State University, is a popular after-hours hangout for college students, when the bars fill up and the beverages flow freely. But after her friend was hit by a car while crossing the street there, LSU student Taylor Lasorsa envisioned a neighborhood that is safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

She tells us about her vision for the district, which was part of her senior capstone project at LSU’s Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture. She recently presented the proposal to city officials.

Back in 2019, Baton Rouge named its first poet laureate – and just last week, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome revealed this year’s honoree: Taylor Scott, a professor at Southern University. She joins us to discuss her work and the importance of teaching literature.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
