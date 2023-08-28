New program invites leaders to experience La. in wheelchairs; parents launch suicide prevention campaign

Earlier this summer we spoke with Mark Raymond Jr., who has been fighting for more accessible buildings and services in New Orleans since a boating accident left him partially paralyzed in 2016. Raymond’s Split Second Foundation built New Orleans' first gym designed for people with disabilities.

Now, he’s running the “Roll with Me” campaign, a program in which he invites local civic leaders to navigate their cities in wheelchairs. He hopes the effort will help them better understand the experiences of wheelchair users. He joins us for more on the project – and the message he is trying to send.

Owen Tabor was 15 when he died by suicide in April. His family channeled their grief into a suicide prevention and awareness campaign.

Owen’s parents, Jordan and Lisa Tabor, join us to discuss their foundation, Rain Will Bring Flowers, and their mission to de-stigmatize mental health. Baton Rouge licensed clinical social worker Robyn Gilmore joins the conversation to share resources available to Louisianans struggling with mental health needs.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

