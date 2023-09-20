© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Impacts of ruling on youth incarcerated at Angola; encore interview with candidate Waguespack

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry)
Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Louisiana could no longer incarcerate teenagers at the notorious state penitentiary at Angola. Several dozen boys were being housed at a former death row facility on the prison grounds, which U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ruled as cruel and unusual punishment. She gave the state until last Friday to move the boys to another facility – and the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice complied.

David Utter, executive director of the Fair Fight initiative, was lead counsel on the lawsuit that led to the judge’s ruling. He joins us to discuss the case, and what it means for Louisiana. `

The primary election is coming up in October, so this week we are replaying our interviews with the major candidates for governor.

Today, we bring you a conversation with Stephen Waguespack. A senior official in the administration of former Gov. Bobby Jindal – and more recently, former CEO of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry – Waguespack has been gaining ground in the polls. But he's still behind Republican frontrunner Jeff Landry and Democrat Shawn Wilson.

In May, the Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate's editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace spoke to Waguespack about education, culture wars and how his business experience can translate into politics. Today, we give that conversation a second listen.

