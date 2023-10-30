Baton Rouge schools face worsening teacher shortage; why La. may start a black bear hunting season

Wrestling season is on at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, and this season is one for the history books. That’s because Huntingdon is now home to the first and only collegiate women’s team in the region.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King traveled to Montgomery to hear how the Hawks’ were preparing for their historic season.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials are under fire after a series of missteps. The district was already grappling with a worsening teacher shortage and hefty fines after failing a retirement audit. Now, community members are criticizing school officials’ approval of a property tax break for petrochemical giant ExxonMobil.

Charles Lussier has been covering these stories for The Baton Rouge Advocate. He joins us for more on the district’s mounting problems and potential solutions.

Black bears were once considered endangered in Louisiana. Now, a population resurgence is sparking talk of a potential hunting season. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission plans to vote in November on whether to allow black bear hunting with a short and heavily monitored season.

Director of research and species management for LWF, Jeff Duguay, joins us for more on how the animal was successfully repopulated in the state, and what a hunting season would look like.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!