NOLA Central City Library closure, Miss. River depth studies; interview with Sec. State candidate

More than two months ago, the New Orleans Public Library temporarily closed its Central City branch after a staff member found mold in the building. But the branch has no clear timeline for reopening – and some activists have stationed themselves outside the building, demanding answers and helping patrons with library-like services.

Nate Ha has been covering this story for Verite News, and share more on the group of activists stationed outside the building, demanding answers and aiding the would-be patrons with library-like services.

Earlier this year, The Water Institute, a Baton Rouge-based research organization, partnered with more than a dozen operators of vessels on the Mississippi River to crowdsource information on the river’s depth in the region.

Mike Miner is the director of applied geosciences at The Water Institute, and talks with us about the science behind this project – known as a bathymetry study – and how it helps the local shipping industry,

Louisiana’s Election Day is just over a week away. Louisiana Considered is airing conversations with the candidates running for office in the state’s executive branch. Today, Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat running for secretary of state, joins us to talk about her experience as an accountant and attorney; how she plans to protect voting rights if she’s elected, and her plans for working across the aisle.

Louisiana Considered requested an interview with Nancy Landry, the Republican secretary of state candidate running against Collins-Greenup, but her team has declined for the time being.

