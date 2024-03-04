Flood insurance companies would face less regulation under state proposal; Exhibition explores La.’s female hunters

Louisiana’s new insurance commissioner has laid out his plans to address the state’s insurance crisis. Tim Temple, a former insurance industry executive, says his approach takes aim at what he calls the state’s “heavy-handed” regulations.

Sam Karlin, an investigative reporter at The Advocate/Times Picayune, explains Temple’s philosophy and the ongoing debate over how to bring rates down.

Later, Camille Farrah Lenain, a French-Algerian photographer based in New Orleans, walks us through her new exhibit “Sisters of the Hunt” at the NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Arnaudville. Her work explores the lives of female hunters in rural France and Southern Louisiana through an exhibition that combines stunning photographs and immersive sound pieces.

